Telangana’s ‘Stand With Her’ campaign bets on men as allies for women’s safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, March 7, launched the “Stand with Her” campaign, urging men to stand with women and help make the state a safe place.

The launch was attended by senior police officers, including Telangana Director General of Police (DGP)B Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel, as well as Telugu actor Sir Dharam Tej in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked citizens to raise their voices against gender discrimination.

“Women should not be confined to only the kitchen and domestic work, but encouraged to step out of the house and excel in any field of interest. We should protect their rights,” he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of cybercrimes against women, the chief minister opined that merely introducing laws is not enough. “A woman is protected only when we take a collective social responsibility,” he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel, Telangana Women Safety Division and SHE Teams head Charu Sinha and Telugu actor Sir Dharam Tej at the launch of “Stand with Her” campaign

He spoke about several women’s empowerment schemes introduced by his government, naming ration cards, Indiramma houses, loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and a shopping complex exclusively for women in Shilparamam, Hyderabad.

He further said the Congress government took steps to promote solar power generation and enable women to compete with major corporate groups such as those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in the future.

He spoke on free bus travel for women on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses, women’s groups encouraged to be owners of 1,000 buses and run petrol pumps to strengthen their economic independence.

The Chief Minister also noted that the Women’s University had been named after freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma to highlight the fighting spirit of women.