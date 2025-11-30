Terrorist launch pads still active across LoC, forces alert: BSF

The IG BSF said Operation Sindoor was ongoing and any attempts to thwart peace by Pakistan will be given a befitting reply.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th November 2025 9:40 pm IST
Srinagar: Terrorist launching pads are active across the Line of Control even after several such installations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, Inspector General of BSF Ashok Yadav said here on Sunday.

“Several terrorist launching pads across the LoC were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, but some launching pads are still active where there is the presence of terrorists,” Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said that security forces along the Line of Control are alert to thwart any attempts by terrorists to infiltrate into Kashmir.

“There is always an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists ahead of the winter. As you know, the visibility these days is low, but we have modern surveillance equipment, and we effectively cover the vulnerable patches. Our efforts are to foil any infiltration attempt,” Yadav said.

Asked about changes in preparedness along the LoC after Operation Sindoor, Yadav said, “Every challenge is a learning experience. Whatever we learn from those challenges is incorporated into future strategy to effectively take on new challenges.”

