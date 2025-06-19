TGCSB, NALSAR ink pact to combat cybercrime in Telangana

Hyderabad: With an aim to combat cybercrime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday, June 18 signed an MoU with NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed by, Director of TGCSB, Shikha Goel and Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao in the presence of Telangana Director General of Police, Dr Jitender.

This collaboration aims to integrate legal education, policy research, and digital forensics with TGCSB’s operational capabilities in combating cybercrime.

The initiative will foster a multidisciplinary model that merges law and technology to better address evolving cyber threats.

Telangana sees dip in cybercrime

As the TGCSB aims to strengthen cybersecurity in Telangana; it is to be noted that the state has seen a drop in cybercrime cases from January -April 2025. The Telangana police attributed the reduction in cybercrime to awareness, data-driven enforcement, and prompt action.

Also Read Telangana records drop in cybercrimes in first four months of 2025

According to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), cybercrime complaints and financial losses have come down significantly during the first four months of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024.

The Bureau credited this progress to a combination of public awareness initiatives, proactive investigations, and strategic operations powered by data analytics and inter-agency collaboration.