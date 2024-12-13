The most searched Pakistani drama of 2024, any guesses?

Islamabad: The year 2024 has been a monumental one for the Pakistani entertainment industry, delivering an array of remarkable dramas that grabbed audiences’ attention worldwide. With exceptional storytelling, star-studded performances, and compelling narratives, Pakistani dramas continued to dominate hearts whole year.

But do you know which is the most searched Pakistani drama of 2024? You all must be thinking it is Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Of course, the Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa-starrer made it to the list but it did not top. So, which one did?

Ishq Murshid: The Most Searched Drama of 2024

Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem (YouTube)

Topping the list of most-searched dramas in Pakistan is HUM TV’s Ishq Murshid, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. This drama became an instant sensation, drawing audiences with its unique blend of Sindhi culture, comedy, romance, and deep social messages.

Adding to its success was the melodious OST, ‘Tera Mera Hai Pyaar Amar’ which became one of the most popular songs of the year. With record-breaking TRPs and nearly 2 billion views across platforms, Ishq Murshid cemented its place in the history of Pakistani television history.

Production Details:

Channel: HUM TV

Production Companies: Moomal Productions & MD Productions

Producers: Moomal Shunaid & Momina Duraid

Writer: Saira Raza

Director: Farooq Rind

Lead Cast: Bilal Abbas Khan, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Another Best Drama of 2024

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)

Ishq Murshid was followed by Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum which became the second most searched dramas of 2024. This project marked the much-awaited return of Fahad Mustafa to television, pairing him with the ever-charming Hania Aamir. The on-screen chemistry of this duo became an instant hit.

The story of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum tackled complex themes such as favoritism among children, low self-esteem in young men, and the destructive nature of greed. With a tightly woven script and stellar performances from the entire cast, the drama became a global sensation, amassing over 1.4 billion views on YouTube alone.

Production Details:

Channel: ARY Digital

Production House: Big Bang Entertainment

Writer: Samina Ejaz

Director: Nadeem Baig

Lead Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir

