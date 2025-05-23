TOMCOM invites applications for IT jobs in Greece

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government-registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, is offering overseas job opportunities in the IT sector in Greece.

TOMCOM is inviting applications from qualified candidates for positions of Dot Net Developer and MS SQL Developer. Applicants must have a minimum of five years of relevant experience, hold a graduate degree, and be 35 years of age or younger.

This initiative is part of TOMCOM’s mandate to support skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana in securing employment opportunities abroad.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com or contact 94400 48590 / 94400 52592 / 94400 49937 / 94400 51452 for more information.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website (click here).