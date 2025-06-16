Hyderabad: There was a time when Trisha Krishnan ruled South Indian cinema like a queen. She was the top choice for every big director and hero. From Saamy and Ghilli to Varsham, she gave one blockbuster after another. She acted with all top stars — Vijay, Ajith, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, even Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

She wasn’t just a pretty face — she had style, grace, and real acting talent. Fans loved her, and the media called her “Queen of South India.” In the 2000s, she was truly unstoppable.

A Break… and a Powerful Comeback

As time passed, new heroines entered the industry. Trisha took a step back, choosing fewer films. Many thought her time was over. But then came a surprise — ’96, the romantic drama with Vijay Sethupathi. It touched hearts, and people were once again talking about Trisha. She won awards and respect.

After that, she played Princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan and looked royal on screen. The film was a huge hit and even doubled her salary!

The Painful Fall

But then… things changed. Trisha’s next films didn’t work. Here’s her flop list:

1. Leo – Huge film, but her role was very small.

2. Identity – Fans said her part was boring.

3. Vidaamuyarchi – Flop despite her reunion with Ajith.

4. Good Bad Ugly – Bad box office, nothing good.

5. Road – A solo lead thriller, but didn’t impress.

6. Thug Life – Big names, but total failure. Her role was badly received.

What’s Next?

Trisha had a small but lovely cameo in Vijay’s GOAT. Now she is waiting for two big movies:

• Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi

• Suriya 45, a reunion after 20 years!