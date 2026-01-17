Tourist bus overturns in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 injured

There were around 42 people in the bus, including students, teachers and the bus crew.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 11:34 am IST
Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 17 persons, including students, suffered injuries after a tourist bus overturned near here on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the injured include teachers and students of a college in Kodakara in Thrissur district, who were on their way to Vizhinjam port as part of an industrial visit.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am when the bus, travelling on the National Highway service road at Ethukkad near Navaikulam, lost control, rammed into a house and overturned, police said. There was minor damage to the house, but the family living in it was safe.

Residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the stranded passengers, who were later shifted to a hospital in Parippally, police said.

Of the injured, one person sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to a hospital in Kollam, police added.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Officials said CCTV footage from the bus would be examined as part of the probe.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 11:34 am IST

