Traffic diversions near Mehdipatnam Skywalk on April 22, 23

Hyderabad: In view of the Skywalk construction on the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar bus stop and Secunderabad bus stop stretch, traffic will be diverted on certain routes on the night of April 22 and 23.

The diversions will remain in place from 12 am to 6 am on both nights. Commuters are requested to follow these alternate routes:

Traffic coming from Masab Tank, NMDC, SD Eye Hospital towards Rethibowli-Nanal Nagar will be diverted at PVNR Expressway Pillar No 2 and 3 (Azizia Mosque) via., Meraj Cafe-Right-Mehdipatnam (at Pillar No 15) and will be merged in the regular route.

Traffic coming from Tolichowki, Langer house and Attapur via., Nanal Nagar-Rethibowli towards Masab Tank will be diverted at PVNR Expressway Pillar No 23 ‘U’ turn to the opposite direction and will be allowed to merge in the same direction at Pillar No 4 and 5 in the regular route.

Commuters can follow traffic updates on Hyderabad traffic police’s social media handles or dial the helpline at 9010203626 for travel assistance.