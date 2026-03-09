Hyderabad: Actress Trisha Krishnan has broken her silence after filmmaker and actor R. Parthiban made controversial remarks about her recent public appearance with actor-politician Vijay. Without naming anyone directly, Trisha criticised the comments in a strong statement on social media.

The controversy began after Vijay and Trisha were spotted arriving together at a wedding reception in Chennai. Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral online, sparking widespread speculation, especially as Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam recently filed for divorce.

Trisha responds with strong statement

On Sunday evening, Trisha took to X, formerly Twitter, and addressed the situation. In her post, she revealed that her name and image were used at an event without prior notice.

“I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.”

A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder.Crude words…

“A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

What Parthiban said at the event

The reaction came after comments made by Parthiban during the Galatta Awards. During the ceremony, he was asked to speak about actors he had previously worked with.

When a photograph of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban referred to her character Kundavai from the Ponniyin Selvan films and said, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”

Reason behind this Tweet pic.twitter.com/HFZqoVFMHG — Abhivadan (@vj_abhivadan_) March 8, 2026

The comment quickly went viral on social media and drew criticism from many users who called it inappropriate.

Parthiban issues apology

Soon after the backlash, Parthiban apologised through a post on X. In Tamil, he wrote, “What happened has gone all wrong in this. There’s no way but to regret.”

Vijay-Trisha appearance sparks online buzz

The controversy comes at a time when Vijay’s personal life is already under public attention. His wife Sangeeta Sornalingam recently filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Vijay addressed the issue indirectly during a Women’s Day event organised by his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He urged supporters not to get hurt by the allegations circulating online.

Trisha has not commented on the speculation surrounding her personal relationship with Vijay.