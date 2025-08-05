Trump admin scraps policy on disaster relief funds linked to Israel boycott

The Donald Trump administration on Monday, August 4 scrapped its policy on requiring U.S. cities and states to rebuke boycotts of Israeli companies to receive disaster relief aid.

The Department of Homeland Security removed its statement that mandated states to certify they would not sever ties with Israeli companies to qualify for funding.

According to a report by Reuters, the reversal applied to $1.9 billion in aid that states depend on to cover search and rescue operations, emergency manager salaries, and backup power systems, among other expenses in the event of a disaster.

The reversal is a significant shift by the Trump administration, which has previously penalised businesses if they didn’t align with its views on Israel and anti-Semitism. The previous disaster requirement was brought in to coerce the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement, designed to put economic pressure on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants remain governed by existing law and policy and not political litmus tests,” said DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

It is to be noted that the DHS looks after FEMA; last week, a notice from FEMA said that the states must comply with “terms and conditions” of not supporting the discriminatory prohibited boycott to receive the aid. However, on Monday, the agency put up a new statement which did not include these conditions.