Trump files USD 15 bn defamation suit against The New York Times

n a Truth Social post announcing the lawsuit, Trump accused The New York Times of lying about him and defaming him.

New York: President Donald Trump filed a USD 15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and four of its journalists on Monday, according to court documents.

The lawsuit filed in US District Court in Florida names several articles and one book written by two of the publication’s journalists and published in the lead up to the 2024 election, saying they are “part of a decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump.”

“Defendants published such statements negligently, with knowledge of the falsity of the statements, and/or with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity,” the lawsuit says.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment early Tuesday.

Trump accuses NYT of lying about him

In a Truth Social post announcing the lawsuit, Trump accused The New York Times of lying about him and defaming him, saying it has become “a virtual mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

Trump has gone after other media outlets, including filing a USD 10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch in July after the newspaper published a story reporting on his ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

