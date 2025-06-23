Trump is yearning for Nobel Peace Prize; Pakistan plays the ball

There is an ongoing discussion regarding the involvement of the United States in facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that took place in Pahalgam last month. US President Donald Trump has claimed, “I stopped the war,” underscoring the nuclear capabilities of both nations. Conversely, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts that India did not seek external assistance, stating that the ceasefire was through direct negotiations between the Indian and Pakistani military forces.

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Modi reiterated their respective positions in recent months. Consequently, the question of who holds the correct stance remains open to interpretation, as both parties offer some supporting evidence for their claims. This ongoing disagreement persists despite Modi’s communication to Trump regarding the absence of third-party mediation. Yet, Trump continues to advocate for the United States’ involvement in the ceasefire.

During a call this week, Modi told Trump that the ceasefire was reached through discussions between the two militaries, not through US mediation, as stated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press release. Trump praised both nations for agreeing to a ceasefire.

The nature of US involvement remains shrouded in uncertainty. Approximately thirty minutes after Trump’s proclamation, India’s Foreign Secretary reported that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations had contacted his Indian counterpart. They agreed to halt all firing and military actions, but conspicuously, the United States was not mentioned. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed gratitude to Trump for his leadership and proactive role in facilitating the ceasefire.

Hosting lunch at the White House for Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, this week, Trump claimed again that the lunch was intended to “thank him for not going into the war” and to discuss a potential US trade deal with the country. He even boasted about how he used trade deals to prevent a possible nuclear escalation in the Indian subcontinent. Trump told reporters last month: “I said, ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys [India and Pakistan]. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’ll do a trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.’ This was the carrot shown to both sides.

When asked what he hoped to achieve from his meeting with General Munir, he said, “General Munir was extremely influential in stopping the conflict from the Pakistan side, while Modi handled it on the Indian side.”

The White House Luncheon meeting represented a significant boost in U.S.-Pakistan ties, which had suffered under the Trump administration and its predecessor, the Biden administration, and courted India as part of efforts to counter China. Pakistan’s Field Marshal, after his lunch with Trump at the White House, suggested the Nobel Prize for Trump.

On Saturday morning, shortly after Trump’s ceasefire announcement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared details about the United States’ mediation efforts. He tweeted that he had engaged with senior officials from India and Pakistan, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif. He announced that both governments have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to discuss issues at a neutral site.

Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir is sensitive for India, which has firmly opposed third-party involvement in its disputes with neighbouring countries. Delhi is also upset that Trump’s tweets often hold India and Pakistan as equals, hyphenating both. New Delhi discourages Western leaders from undertaking simultaneous visits to India and Pakistan.

New Delhi’s reluctance to accept even a facilitative role from a third party has deep historical roots. This stems from India’s long-standing opposition to external mediation and the belief that the issue should be addressed strictly through bilateral discussions.

Meanwhile, New Delhi sought significant outcomes at the recent G7 summit held in Canada. A primary focus was on urging G-20 nations to isolate Pakistan in light of the recent conflict that ended on May 10 in a ceasefire. Indian officials were disappointed at President Trump’s balanced support for both India and Pakistan. Furthermore, India hoped for a trade agreement with the US and was banking on a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Calgary. However, this was not to be as Trump had to leave the summit a day early, resulting in the cancellation of the anticipated meeting.

Trump perhaps has an interest in being considered for the Nobel Prize.

The Chief of the Pakistan Army has suggested that Donald Trump might merit consideration for the Nobel Prize following his recent visit to the White House. Trump himself conveyed a sense of frustration, stating, “I do not often receive recognition for my contributions” about his peace initiatives concerning the Iran-Israel conflict. On a frustrated note, he said, “During my first term, tensions between Serbia and Kosovo reached a critical point that could have led to conflict, and I took proactive measures to avert that situation.”