Two minors held drinking alcohol at Luft Pub in Hyderabad

The minors were arrested during a raid at the Luft Pub after their Aadhaar cards were checked. They recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 74 and 76, respectively.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
People holding glasses of beer in a social setting at night.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested two minors for allegedly consuming alcohol at a pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Monday, August 24.

The minors were arrested during a raid at Luft Pub after their Aadhaar cards were checked. They recorded blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) of 74 and 76, respectively. According to the police, the minors were attending coaching classes for JEE and Chartered Accountancy exams.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “Only two minors were drinking, while four others were present at the pub.” A case has been registered against the two minors and Luft Pub for allegedly serving them alcohol.

Subhan Bakery

The police did not reveal the names of the accused as they are minors.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button