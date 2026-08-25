Two minors held drinking alcohol at Luft Pub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested two minors for allegedly consuming alcohol at a pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Monday, August 24.

The minors were arrested during a raid at Luft Pub after their Aadhaar cards were checked. They recorded blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) of 74 and 76, respectively. According to the police, the minors were attending coaching classes for JEE and Chartered Accountancy exams.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “Only two minors were drinking, while four others were present at the pub.” A case has been registered against the two minors and Luft Pub for allegedly serving them alcohol.

The police did not reveal the names of the accused as they are minors.