Two Osmania University students lose life in bike accident in Adikmet

Hyderabad: Two engineering students from Osmania University (OU) tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on the Adikmet flyover early Monday morning, March 24.

The victims, identified as 20-year-old A Siddhartha and his friend B Raj Kumar, were both residents of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district and were staying in a university hostel.

The incident occurred around 1:45 am as the students were travelling from the OU Campus towards Nallakunta.

According to the police, the motorcycle skidded out of control while crossing the flyover, resulting in severe injuries for both riders. Despite the swift arrival of an ambulance, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities suspect that speeding may have contributed to the accident, but investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

The Osmania University police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.