Abu Dhabi: In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has granted Golden Visas to 16,456 individuals from the education sector, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and talent retention.

Among the recipients, top-performing high school students form the largest group, with 10,710 students benefiting from the long-term residency scheme.

This is followed by 5,246 graduates from accredited universities within the UAE, 337 education specialists, 147 graduates from global institutions, and 16 elite scholars in the field of education.

The announcement was made by Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), on the occasion of Emirati Education Day, observed on February 28.

Al Khaili emphasised that the UAE remains at the forefront of global education, with policies designed to nurture talent and equip students with the latest knowledge and skills.

“The UAE’s educational strategy aims to build well-informed and skilled national cadres, ensuring they stay ahead in an evolving global landscape,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the ICP’s commitment to supporting the country’s leadership and educational initiatives.

UAE Golden Visa

The golden visa was introduced by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents anmp0d researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.