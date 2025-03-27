UAE launches new insurance plan for Indian workers

A new Group Protection Insurance (GPI) plan has been launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide financial security to Indian blue-collar workers and their families. It is effective from April 1.

The Life Protection Plan (LPP), initially introduced by the Consulate General of India in Dubai in March 2024, has now been expanded with the support of Dubai National Insurance (DNI) and Nexus Insurance Brokers.

This initiative tackles the pressing need for life insurance, disability coverage, and repatriation services for Indian workers, the UAE’s largest expatriate group, totalling 4.3 million.

Affordable protection for workers

The insurance plan provides 35,000 Dirham in compensation for natural or accidental death for an affordable annual premium of just Dh 32. It covers workers aged 18 to 69 years.

Additional benefits include:

Partial and full disability coverage

Up to Dh 12,000 for repatriation of mortal remains.

Previously, many workers lacked protection for natural deaths, as company insurance policies primarily covered work-related injuries.

There are also plans to extend the scheme to workers of other nationalities, making it a more inclusive insurance solution.

Dubai National Insurance & Nexus Insurance Brokers, launched a Group Protection Insurance for Indian workers in Dubai @cgidubai. We urge the employers to consider this as part of their labour welfare initiatives.#WorkerWelfare pic.twitter.com/2N90lrsgZI — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) March 26, 2025

Digital Literacy Programme for Indian workers

Alongside the insurance plan, the Consulate General of India, in partnership with the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and Edapt Learning Technologies, has launched a multilingual Digital Literacy Programme for Indian workers in Dubai.

Aiming to train 5,000 workers in its first year, the programme focuses on cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The eight-week live online training is divided into two phases:

First four weeks – Cyber fraud awareness

Last four weeks – Introduction to AI applications

Participants will receive certificates from the Consulate and Edapt Learning Technologies, boosting their digital skills and job prospects.

Consul General Shri Satish Sivan highlighted the programme’s importance, noting that it will evolve based on feedback from participants.

The above initiatives of Consulate General of India in Dubai is part of its ongoing efforts to improve the living and working conditions of the Indian labourers in Dubai & Northern Emirates and also to ensure that the families of the labourers do not end up in undue financial distress on the passing away of the breadwinner.ð