UAE residents lose thousands in fake Dh1 ghee scam

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based food company recently suffered a devastating financial loss after fraudsters used its brand to scam unsuspecting buyers out of large sums of money. Simply The Great Food, known for its A2 Desi Ghee, has seen sales dropped by 90 percent due to the scam, according to CEO Shehroze Ramay, who spoke to Khaleej Times.

The scam began on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where fraudsters ran fake advertisements promoting A2 Desi Ghee for just 1 dirham.

Interested buyers were directed to a website designed to look like the official one but was actually fraudulent. There, they were asked to complete a survey and enter their card details. Many victims unknowingly lost substantial amounts of money.

Fake advertisement. Photo: Khaleej Times

Dinesh Kumar, a UAE resident, was among the victims. “I saw the ad on Facebook and thought it was a great deal. But after entering my card details, I lost 5,030 dirham without even receiving a confirmation,” he told Khaleej Times. His bank later refunded only 25 percent of the amount.

Cybersecurity experts warn that scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced malware to commit fraud. This is not the first scam of its kind—similar schemes have targeted major brands like KFC and Al Baik.

While UAE authorities have taken down several fake websites, fraudsters continue to create new ones.

Buyers are urged to remain vigilant and verify deals directly with official websites before making online purchases.