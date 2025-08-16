United States stops all visitor visas from Gaza

The US State Department on Saturday, August 16, announced it has stopped all visitor visas for individuals from Gaza while it conducts ‘a full and thorough’ review.

The move came a day after far-right activist and President Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer alleged on social media that Palestinian refugees had entered the country this month. Her statement has drawn outrage from some Republican lawmakers.

According to a Reuters report, the US has issued more than 3,800 B1/B2 visitor visas to holders of the Palestinian Authority travel document since October, including 640 in May.

Gaza has been left devastated by the war that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Since then, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, local health officials said.

While the US has not shown willingness to accept Palestinians displaced by the conflict, sources told Reuters that Israel and South Sudan are in talks over a possible resettlement plan.