Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has earned another feather in its cap as it bagged the fifth position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) Central University Rankings for 2025. The University has consistently ranked in the top ten choices for central universities as per the IIRF in previous years.

The UOH scored an Overall Index Score (OIS) of 988.93 as per the organisation’s criteria. In comparison, the list topper, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, achieved a score of 994.89. Other universities that ranked higher than UOH include the University of Delhi (DU) with an OIS of 993.86, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with an OIS of 992.35, and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) with an OIS of 990.48.

The university’s fifth spot in the rankings is an improvement over last year’s performance, where it placed sixth. This year, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – previously at the fifth position – moved to number six with an OIS of 987.82.

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) evaluates and ranks over 2500 institutions across the country. Ranking criteria include placement performance, teaching- learning resources and pedagogy, research, industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation, and external perception and international outlook.

In contrast, the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), declared by the ministry of education, placed UOH in the seventeenth position in 2024. This list also included private institutions within its framework.

The Institute of Eminence has proven its calibre and academic excellence, its ranking a result of hard work by the university faculty and appropriate funding by the government. The high regard the university holds globally showcases the value of centrally funded institutions in an era of federal budget cuts in the field of education and academic research.