University of Hyderabad wins platinum ranking for sustainability

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded the prestigious Platinum-Ranked Green University status by Green Mentors, recognizing its leadership in sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Green Mentors, which holds special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership and the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), conducted the audit and ranking.

The university earned 445 out of 500 points in the Green University Audit and Accreditation, which assesses key areas such as governance, academics, building design, landscaping, water and energy management, air quality, health, hygiene, and sustainable resource use.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. B J Rao welcomed the recognition and said, “This Platinum ranking is a reflection of our strong commitment to sustainability. It acknowledges the dedicated work of our faculty, staff, and students in promoting environmentally responsible practices. This honor will inspire us to go even further in building a greener and more sustainable future.”

With this recognition, UoH joins a select group of global institutions setting benchmarks in sustainable campus development.