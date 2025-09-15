University of Hyderabad welcomes new batch of differently abled students

Hyderabad: The Empowered Committee for Differently Abled Persons (ECDAP) of the University of Hyderabad organised a special orientation programme for the newly admitted students in the C. V. Raman auditorium.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Ability Awareness, an organisation working in the fields of accessibility and sports for people with disabilities.

According to a press release from the University, the orientation programme was conducted under the theme: Celebrating Abilities, Inspiring Possibilities.

The participation of a group of differently abled international sports achievers was the highlight of the event. The guests included the current captain of the blind cricket team, which won the World Cup for India in the last three tournaments; para-athletes, tennis players, a renowned international para-athletic coach, motivational speakers and a group of corporate volunteers.

The UoH is an Institution of Eminence that stands as a global hub of higher education, attracting students and researchers from different parts of the country and abroad.

Students with special needs from all corners of the country choose UoH for their higher studies because of an accessible campus environment, inclusive learning practices, and a proactive approach by the University administration and faculty members in providing reasonable accommodations. A dedicated unit called the Empowered Committee for Differently Abled Persons (ECDAP) functions as the nodal agency to offer various services for students with special needs.

The students with special needs who took admission at UoH for the current academic year have come from across Telangana State, Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh etc.

Prof. Pammi Pavan Kumar, Coordinator of ECDAP, welcomed the participants on behalf of the University and listed out various accessible provisions, facilities and services for students with special needs. N. Annavaram, who teaches in the Department of Sociology, is currently a member of the ECDAP and ACDAP, chaired the orientation programme and welcomed the newly admitted students, the press release noted.