UP: Govt hospital ward boy held for stealing gold jewelery from dead body

Muzaffarnagar: A ward boy at the district government hospital in Shamli was on Sunday arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from a dead body, police said.

Shamli Circle Officer Amardeep Morye Shweta (26) was brought to the hospital on Saturday after she was killed in a road accident

The district hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr. Kishor Ahuja told PTI that the body was sent to the emergency ward by the police following the accident.

“When the police began sealing the body, the woman’s gold earrings were found missing. Her family lodged a complaint, after which CCTV footage revealed the ward boy, Vijay, had stolen the earrings,” Dr Ahuja said.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the accused ward boy committing the crime.

The family, including the deceased’s husband Sachin Kumar, staged a protest at the hospital demanding strict action against the accused.

Following the public outrage, the CMS referred the case to the police for further legal action.

The ward boy, who had initially fled from the emergency ward, was arrested by the authorities today, the police said.

The stolen gold earrings were recovered from his possession. An FIR has been registered against Vijay and an probe is underway, they said.