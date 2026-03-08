UP: Sugarcane shop torched after viral video of minor licking ice

After a video of a boy licking ice at a sugarcane juice stall went viral, a group of people allegedly torched the Lucknow shop; police have registered an arson case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2026 5:13 pm IST
Jankipuri sugarcane shop

A sugarcane juice shop owned by a Muslim man was set on fire on Saturday, March 7, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after reports emerged of a minor boy licking ice used to sell the juice.

A video went viral on Friday, March 6, of a minor boy licking a block of ice from his father’s sugarcane juice shop in Jankipuram, while the person recording the video used abusive language to criticise the act.

Shop set on fire

The incident had sparked local outrage, and police were soon involved. However, hours after the incident came to light, a group of people, angry over the contaminated juice, allegedly set the shop on fire. The shopowner, Munna and his family were back in his hometown in Bahraich when a mob set his shop ablaze while the premises were vacant.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Local media reported that Munna has been operating the juice shop for the past 10-12 years and lived near the neighbouring mattress shop, where his wife worked. The son is believed to have a mental disability.

When Siasat.com contacted the police, an official of the media cell confirmed that an arson case has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

However, no further details were disclosed.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2026 5:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button