UP: Sugarcane shop torched after viral video of minor licking ice

A sugarcane juice shop owned by a Muslim man was set on fire on Saturday, March 7, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after reports emerged of a minor boy licking ice used to sell the juice.

A video went viral on Friday, March 6, of a minor boy licking a block of ice from his father’s sugarcane juice shop in Jankipuram, while the person recording the video used abusive language to criticise the act.

Shop set on fire

The incident had sparked local outrage, and police were soon involved. However, hours after the incident came to light, a group of people, angry over the contaminated juice, allegedly set the shop on fire. The shopowner, Munna and his family were back in his hometown in Bahraich when a mob set his shop ablaze while the premises were vacant.

Local media reported that Munna has been operating the juice shop for the past 10-12 years and lived near the neighbouring mattress shop, where his wife worked. The son is believed to have a mental disability.

When Siasat.com contacted the police, an official of the media cell confirmed that an arson case has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

However, no further details were disclosed.