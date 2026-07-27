Uppal pipeline repairs to be completed by Tuesday: HMWSSB

Hyderabad: Repair work on the main pipeline under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-II at Uppal Junction is as per schedule, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said on Monday, July 27.

After the completion of main repair works, pipeline restoration and line-filling operations will begin.

According to the Water Board, junction works on both sides of the 1,600-mm pipeline are underway and are likely to be completed by midnight. Of the seven 300-mm sluice valves planned, six have already been installed, while work on the remaining valve is in progress.

Replacement of the damaged 300-mm air valve extension pipe on the 1,600-mm pipeline near Uppal Stadium is also underway and is expected to be completed by midnight.