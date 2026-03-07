US Governor meets CM Revanth, discusses health, education reforms

The leaders discussed discussed reforms in the health and education sectors and welfare initiatives in both the states.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th March 2026 3:48 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meet Governor Matt Meyer from Delaware, United States.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, March 7, met Governor Matt Meyer of Delaware, United States, and discussed reforms in the health and education sectors, as well as welfare initiatives in both states.

Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu, First Lady of Delaware Dr Lauren Meyer and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

The Delaware Governor explained housing schemes for poor and middle-class families, loan relief measures, and other public welfare programmes being implemented in the US state.

Issues related to data protection and universal health care were also discussed during the meeting.

Expressing interest in strengthening relations between Telangana and Delaware, the governor invited the Chief Minister to visit the state with a Telangana delegation.

