US warns Hamas may attack Palestinian civilians in violation of Gaza ceasefire

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th October 2025 11:56 am IST
A Palestinian woman weeps outside her destroyed home after an Israeli air strike in central Gaza.
A woman cries outside her destroyed home following an Israeli strike in central Gaza. Photo: AFP

West Palm Beach: The US State Department said on Saturday that it has “credible reports” that Hamas could violate the ceasefire with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

If the attack takes place, it “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said.

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

Memory Khan Seminar

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the State Department said.

Trump previously warned on social media that “if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

The US president later clarified he won’t send US troops into Gaza after launching the threat against Hamas.

“It’s not going to be us,” he told reporters. “We won’t have to. There are people very close, very nearby that will go in and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices.”

Trump’s hostile rhetoric represented a shift after initially expressing nonchalance about Hamas killings, saying they had taken out “a couple of gangs that were very bad.”

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th October 2025 11:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button