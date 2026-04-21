Use only Ashwagandha roots & extract, not leaves: FSSAI to food manufacturers

The state food safety commissioners and officials have been asked to maintain strict vigilance and ensure compliance with the provision.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 21st April 2026 2:31 pm IST
Close-up of Ashwagandha roots with green leaves, used in food and supplement production.
Ashwagandha

New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI has directed food business operations to use only the Ashwagandha roots and their extracts and not the leaves in any form.

Ashwagandha is permitted for use in health supplements, nutraceuticals, food for special dietary use and medical purposes as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

However, it has come to the notice of the FSSAI that “certain manufacturers of these products are using Ashwagandha leaves and its extract in their products,” according to a latest advisory issued by the FSSAI.

Subhan Bakery

“It is clarified that the use of Ashwagandha leaves in crude or extract or any other form is not permitted under the said regulations,” the FSSAI said.

Even the Ayush Ministry has directed drug/product manufacturers to use only Ashwagandha roots and their extracts, and not the leaves.

The state food safety commissioners and officials have been asked to maintain strict vigilance and ensure compliance with the provision.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 21st April 2026 2:31 pm IST

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