Video: Aryan Khan ditches serious vibe, steals groom’s shoes

Mumabi : Aryan Khan is once again grabbing headlines, not just for the roaring success of his web series “Bad*s of Bollywood,” but now for a rare glimpse of his off-camera personality that fans don’t often get to see.

Known for his intense, no-smile appearances at public events, Aryan has built a reputation for keeping it cool and composed. In fact, his “serious face” has become such a pop culture moment that it even found its way into his own show, where Shanaya Kapoor’s mother jokingly tells her, “Beta, smile… don’t behave like Aryan.” But this time, the internet got a completely different version of him.

Aryan was recently spotted at a wedding celebration (reportedly a close friend’s private ceremony), and let’s just say, he ditched the brooding persona at the door. Videos circulating online show him fully immersed in the festivities, laughing, running around, and even pulling off the ultimate desi wedding prank, stealing the groom’s shoes during the ceremony.

Yes, the same Aryan who barely cracks a smile for the paparazzi was seen sprinting away with the juttis, clearly enjoying every bit of the moment. The clip has quickly gone viral, with fans loving this unfiltered, playful side of him.

One thing is clear behind that calm, serious exterior, Aryan Khan is very much a desi munda at heart… just like his father, Shah Rukh Khan.