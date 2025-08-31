Video: Global Sumud Flotilla departs Barcelona to break Israeli siege

In a historic move, the Global Sumud Flotilla—the largest civilian flotilla ever assembled—departed from the Port of Barcelona on Sunday, August 31, with the aim of breaking the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.
Carrying over 300 participants from 44 countries aboard 20 vessels, the mission seeks to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Palestinians facing acute shortages, mass displacement, and famine.
Coordinated by international grassroots organisations including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, Global Gaza Movement, Steadfastness Flotilla, and Malaysia’s Sumud Nusantara Organisation, the initiative marks a significant global mobilisation for humanitarian intervention.
Departing under tight security, the fleet carries medical professionals, independent journalists, aid workers, and human rights advocates. The next staging point is Tunisia, where the mission is scheduled to continue on September 4.
“HISTORY IS BEING MADE TODAY,” read a statement on the group’s official X account. “Today, the largest civilian flotilla ever assembled has set sail from Spain, carrying hope and humanitarian aid to Gaza.”
Among the prominent figures aboard the mission are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernández, and Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona.
Speaking before departure, Thunberg addressed the escalating situation in Gaza, “The world is witnessing genocide in real time. People scroll past images of suffering and return to their routines. Remaining passive makes our governments complicit.”
She emphasised the necessity of direct, civilian-led action to address the humanitarian emergency and breach the siege.
The operation comes amid a UN-confirmed famine in Gaza, following Israel’s prolonged closure of all entry points since March. Meanwhile, Israel’s military campaign around Gaza City has intensified, reportedly displacing over a million residents.
As of August 31, 63,459 Palestinians have been reported killed, with 160,256 wounded. Thousands remain unaccounted for, while 339 people, including 124 children, have died from starvation, according to health sources in the territory.