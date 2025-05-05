Video: Israeli soldiers blow up Gaza building for gender reveal, sparks outrage

The video emerged as tensions rose, with Israel's security cabinet approving a plan on May 5 to occupy the entire Gaza Strip indefinitely.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2025 7:04 pm IST
Explosion in Gaza releasing blue smoke, allegedly part of a gender reveal by Israeli soldiers, with urban ruins visible in the background.
Blue smoke rises from Gaza blast in alleged IDF gender reveal. Photo: Screengrab/Video/X

A video widely circulated on social media has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed Israeli soldiers detonating a building in Gaza as part of a gender reveal celebration.

The video, filmed by the soldiers themselves, captures the explosion of a residential building in Gaza, followed by the exclamation, “It’s a boy.”

Blue smoke, indicating the gender of the baby, can be seen rising from the debris—reportedly the result of explosives placed in the building by the soldiers.

Watch the video here

While the video has drawn widespread condemnation online, Israeli officials have yet to comment on the footage.

One social media user described the incident as “despicable,” labelling those involved as “worthless and inhumane.”

Another questioned, “How does the United Nations allow these criminals to commit such atrocities without consequence?”

A third user added, “How depraved can they be? Children in Gaza are dying. A vast collection of such videos documenting war crimes should be submitted to the International Criminal Court.”

The video comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to occupy the entire Gaza indefinitely, following an early morning vote on Monday, May 5, the Associated Press reported.

This decision came shortly after Israel’s military announced the mobilisation of tens of thousands of reservists.

Since the breakdown of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in mid-March, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched intense military operations across Gaza, resulting in hundreds of fatalities and the seizure of significant territory.

Even prior to the breakdown of peace talks, Israel had suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza—including food, fuel, and water—triggering what observers describe as the worst humanitarian crisis in the nearly 19-month-long conflict.

