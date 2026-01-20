Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna were involved in a frightening road accident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday evening, just hours after returning from an overseas trip. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm near Mukteshwar Road while the couple was travelling from the airport to their residence.

According to police, a speeding Mercedes rammed into an autorickshaw, which then crashed into a vehicle from Akshay Kumar’s security convoy, causing it to overturn and leading to a chain accident. Akshay and Twinkle’s SUV, however, was not directly hit in the collision. The auto driver and a passenger were briefly trapped and later rescued and taken for treatment.

SHOCKING INCIDENT 🚨 #AkshayKumar Involved in Road Accident#AkshayKumar and wife #TwinkleKhanna were involved in a freak road accident on Monday evening while returning from the airport to their Juhu home ,



Everyone is safe 🙏pic.twitter.com/hD2ykY3C7g — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) January 20, 2026

Residents at the scene revealed that Akshay Kumar immediately stepped out of his car along with members of his team to help those involved. Videos that have now gone viral on social media show the extent of the damage, as bystanders and officials worked together to rescue the injured. An eyewitness told Hindustan Times, “It was scary to see the accident, but thankfully everyone is safe.”

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the Mercedes driver. No fatalities were reported.

Breaking : #AkshayKumar convey hit after a Mercedes crashes into Auto in Juhu (Mumbai).pic.twitter.com/KOtBgkNxz8 pic.twitter.com/oszjil7zBe — Arvind Kuri (@arvind_kuri) January 19, 2026

The accident took place shortly after the couple returned from a special trip abroad to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.