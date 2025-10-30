A house in Hyderabad is winning hearts on Instagram for all the right reasons. Featured by content creator Priyam Saraswat, the nature-friendly retreat named Idika is unlike anything you have ever seen. For those who do not know, Priyam is popular for sharing unique house stories from India and the USA.

Instead of one big house, the area is divided into 5 different domes, each crafted with 98% mud. While the house’s location remains a secret, the owner of the property takes viewers on a tour, showcasing the natural beauty that defines the space.

Made entirely of mud

Instead of conventional bricks and cement, the house’s dome-shaped structures are made using earth bags- large sacks filled with soil, stacked atop one another and then covered with mud. The result? Smooth, organic-looking domes that blend seamlessly into the landscape. The owners say the structures are made with 98% mud, making them not just sustainable but also temperature-regulating.

What impressed the viewers is how every element of this house stays rooted in nature. Each dome has been given a name inspired by natural elements like Agni, Vayu, Antara, Vana, and Neela and features distinct interiors that reflect its theme.

At the heart of the space lies a large pool, with the domes beautifully surrounding it. The natural textures, curved pathways, and greenery make the place look like a scene out of a desert oasis or a wellness retreat.

Netizens react

The video, which has garnered 3.2 million views so far, has sparked a wave of admiration among Instagram users. Many praised the unique design and the owner’s dedication to keeping the house eco-conscious.