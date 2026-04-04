Hyderabad summers can be exhausting. With the heat making even short outings uncomfortable, weekend plans often turn into a familiar question: where can you go that is fun, indoors and worth stepping out for? For many in the city, the answer is now clear. Gamestorii in Gachibowli is fast becoming a go-to destination for those looking to beat the heat while still having an exciting time.

A Gaming Zone Like No Other

Located in Raidurg, Gachibowli, Gamestorii is not your usual arcade filled with screens and joysticks. Instead, it offers an immersive, real-life gaming experience where players move, think and compete in high-energy environments.

The space is designed with neon lights, digital walls and interactive floors that instantly set the mood. Whether you go with friends or family, the vibe is lively and engaging from the moment you step in.

Games That Keep You Moving

Gamestorii features a range of unique games, each testing different skills from speed and focus to coordination and teamwork.

Some of the standout experiences include:

Mission Impossible (Laser Maze)- Navigate through laser beams carefully

Navigate through laser beams carefully Squid Games- A thrilling hide-and-seek style challenge

A thrilling hide-and-seek style challenge Matrix & Time Square- Step on the right tiles and react quickly

Step on the right tiles and react quickly Octopus & UFO – Fast-paced light and reflex games

Fast-paced light and reflex games Jordan’s Dunk- Aim and shoot at the correct basket

Aim and shoot at the correct basket Texas Hexas- Target-based throwing challenge

Target-based throwing challenge Himalayan Peaks- Balance and movement-based activity

Each game lasts just a few minutes, but the intensity keeps players constantly engaged.

Fun Meets Fitness

One of the biggest highlights of Gamestorii is how it blends entertainment with physical activity. Unlike traditional gaming, here you are constantly moving, running, jumping, dodging and reacting.

Players are given digital wristbands to track scores, adding a competitive edge. It turns every round into a mini contest, making it especially popular among groups.

Comfortable clothing is recommended, as some games involve climbing or crawling. Sneakers or flat shoes are a must for safety.

A Perfect Escape for All

Gamestorii caters to a wide audience. It’s an ideal spot for:

Friends’ hangouts

Office team outings

Date nights

Family time

The recommended minimum age is around 8 years, making it suitable for both kids and adults. Children below 13years need to be accompanied by an adult.

Location & Details

Gamestorii, Raidurg, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

12 PM to 12 AM (last booking around 10 PM)

Starting from Rs.1500 onwards per person for one hour

As Hyderabad explores new entertainment options, Gamestorii stands out for offering something different. It’s not just a place to play games, it’s a space to move, compete and create memories.

So this summer, when the heat makes you rethink stepping out, this indoor gaming arena might just be the perfect plan.