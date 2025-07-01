Video tour of Indore’s viral mansion with real GOLD interiors

In the heart of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, stands a mansion that feels like a movie set, a palace where gold glitters on every surface, luxury meets tradition, and every corner tells a story. This 24-carat gold-plated dream home, owned by Anoop Agarwal, a government contractor, has become an internet sensation with over 10M views after influencer Priyam Saraswat gave the world a virtual tour of this golden dream mansion.

But what stunned people even more than the gold-plated switches and majestic design was the warmth and humility of the family living inside.

“We had just one petrol pump for a family of 25,” the homeowner shared in the video.

“I realised survival will be tough… so I entered government contractorship. We make roads, bridges, and buildings for the government. We are building a 300-room hotel now. That’s my growth journey.”

From those humble beginnings, he now lives in a palace inspired by Bollywood grandeur and he welcomed Priyam with grace, offering a heartfelt tour rather than just a show of wealth.

At the center of the house is a show-stopping filmy-style staircase, wide and spiraling like something out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. It sweeps down from the upper floor in golden curves, beneath a massive chandelier that fills the room with warm, golden light. One can almost picture a bride making a royal entrance or a Bollywood hero walking down in slow motion.

The living room opens to a stunning garden, landscaped with fountains, manicured lawns, and blooming flowers. The balcony offers a panoramic view of the entire property, complete with water features. There is a huge dining space where dozens can gather for celebrations.

Inside, the mansion boasts 10 luxurious bedrooms, each with its own personality. Gold-plated furniture, silk drapes, massive mirrors, and art pieces and statues line the halls and corners. From classical busts to spiritual figures, every piece seems carefully chosen to reflect taste and tradition.

One of the most eye-catching parts? The garage, which houses an envious collection of luxury cars including a Mercedes 1936 Vintage, Volvo EV, Defender, Range Rover, and BMW X7. “Whenever a new luxury car arrives in Indore, I try to be the first one to buy it,” he laughs proudly.

The family blends modern lifestyle with deep-rooted values. His wife says with a smile, “We do both, we party and we pray.”

The video is going viral on internet and netizens are reacting to it. Some viewers were inspired: “A real-life rags-to-riches story.” Others joked: “Even my dreams don’t have this much gold.” But all agreed it was impossible to look away. Watch full video below.