Video: War of words between Owaisi, BJP over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar

Hyderabad: A political row has erupted in Telangana over historical interpretations of Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi defended Tipu Sultan as a freedom fighter and criticised Savarkar’s actions during British rule, drawing sharp rebuttal from BJP leaders.

Owaisi compares Tipu Sultan and Savarkar

Addressing AIMIM’s 68th foundation day event in Hyderabad on February 14, Owaisi said Tipu Sultan was “martyred fighting the British” and contrasted him with Savarkar, alleging that Savarkar had written letters to British authorities seeking clemency.

“Tipu did not write love letters to the British, begging for forgiveness and promising to do whatever they said. Tipu took up his sword and became a martyr in the fight to liberate his country from the British,” he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "…Tipu Sultan was martyred fighting the British…Tipu did not write love letters to the British, as Veer Savarkar did, begging for forgiveness and promising to do whatever they said. Tipu took up his… pic.twitter.com/qB9OUPtpu9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

Owaisi cites Abdul Kalam, Gandhi

Owaisi also cited former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s book Wings of Fire, claiming that India’s missile and rocket advancements were inspired by Tipu Sultan’s early use of rocket technology.

He further referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s writings, stating that Gandhi had described Tipu Sultan as an embodiment of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Owaisi distorting history: Telangana BJP chief

Responding to Owaisi’s remarks, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused the AIMIM of distorting historical facts and attempting to glorify Tipu Sultan.

“By glorifying Tipu Sultan, the AIMIM party is distorting history. Everyone knows that Tipu Sultan was responsible for persecuting many Hindus in Karnataka, Mysore and other places. His deeds have always been seen as anti-Hindu,” he said.

Rao also rejected Owaisi’s claims about Savarkar, calling them false and politically motivated. “They are spreading falsehood and distorting history by saying that Veer Savarkar wrote letters of forgiveness to the British, which is all false and was created by the Congress party. The AIMIM is following the same line. India will never accept such distorted history,” he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement, Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao says, "By glorifying Tipu Sultan by the AIMIM party is something to distort the history. Everyone knows that Tipu Sultan was responsible for persecuting many Hindus… pic.twitter.com/2uMGkTxNaZ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

The exchange reflects longstanding ideological divisions over the legacy of Tipu Sultan, with some viewing him as a key anti-colonial resistance leader and others accusing him of religious persecution during his rule in Mysore.

Owaisi pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Separately, Owaisi also paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. Remembering the soldiers, he expressed condolences and voiced hope that terrorism sponsored from across the border would be eliminated.