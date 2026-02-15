AIMIM is a beacon of hope for Muslims: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Legislature Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday, February 14, said the party stands as a “beacon of hope” for Muslims facing oppression in the country and assured justice to those who have placed their trust in the party.

He said AIMIM is the only political party that has “consistently raised its voice against atrocities, killings, and injustices faced by Muslims across India.”

The remarks were made during the party’s 68th foundation day celebrations held at Darussalam in Hyderabad. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the party flag to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Akbaruddin Owaisi said the foundation day, usually observed on March 2, was advanced to February 14 this year “as the holy month of Ramzan is approaching.”

He said that “by the grace of God, AIMIM currently holds seven Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Telangana, and is expanding its presence in other states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan.”

He added that the party would soon demonstrate its strength in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as well.

On AIMIM’s success in Maharashtra

AIMIM Maharashtra president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said the party recently won six seats in the Mumbai municipal corporation, 33 seats in Aurangabad, and five seats in Murra.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi felicitated corporators who won in recent municipal elections in Maharashtra and Telangana, as well as five MLAs elected in Bihar.

Several AIMIM leaders from different states, along with MLAs, corporators, and party members from Telangana, attended the event in large numbers.