Vipul Shah and Manoj Bajpayee reveal ‘Governor’ poster on his B’day

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has unveiled poster of his upcoming movie the Governor: The Silent Saviour.

The film’s poster along with its title reveal was unveiled on 23rd of April on account of the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee’s birthday.

Without revealing much, the first poster of Governor: The Silent Saviour, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, features Manoj from the back, walking down a corridor with a suitcase, alongside the tagline, “If I fail… India fails,” hinting at a high-octane legal drama.

In another poster, a green chair is highlighted with the taglines, “India is on the verge of bankruptcy” and “Yeh sirf kursi nahi… zimmedaari hai,” pointing towards an intense narrative centered around the nation.

Manoj took to his social media account and sharing the poster, wrote, “We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war. GOVERNOR releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. #VipulAmrutlalShah @chinmay_d_mandlekar @aashin_shah.”

Adah Sharma, who is also a part of the movie, shared the poster on her social media account and wrote, “My next

GOVERNOR releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

Talking about the film, it will mark the first collaboration between.Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Manoj Bajpayee, both being National Award winners.

it is set to be a completely different kind of cinematic wonder gearing up for a theatrical release.

Backed by Sunshine Pictures, the film promises to be yet another intense drama.

Governor: The Silent Saviour is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.