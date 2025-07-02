Watch: Salman Khan gets aggresive, pushes reporters in old clip

Mumbai: Bollywood stars are always followed. Whether at the airport, gym, or court, fans and photographers are always around. Some celebs smile and pose, but others get irritated. Lately, many actors have been asking the media not to take pictures or videos. But the photographers don’t stop—and sometimes, this leads to fights.

Salman Khan’s Angry Moment Is Trending Again

Before Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan got angry with photographers, Salman Khan had already done it. Now, an old video of Salman shouting at the media outside the ED office in Mumbai is trending again.

This happened when Salman came out after an income tax questioning. His father, Salim Khan, said Salman was pushed and called names like “Dawood’s man.” Things got out of control. A photographer claimed Salman hit and punched him. But Salim Khan said his son only reacted because he was badly provoked.

Now, netizens are having their say. Many are joking that “Bhaijaan did it before Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar scene,”referring to that iconic moment where Ranbir lashes out at the media in the film. The viral video has sparked a mix of support, surprise, and memes.

Salman’s Past Fights with the Media

This isn’t new for Salman. In 2014, during a ‘Kick’ movie event, photographers asked him to pose at a certain place. He refused. That small thing turned into a big fight, and some photographers even boycotted him. Salman didn’t care—he tweeted that they were the ones losing out.

It’s all about space and respect. Celebs want privacy. The media wants exclusive photos. When both sides get too close, fights happen. And with social media, everything spreads fast.