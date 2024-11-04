‘What a smile can hide’: Sania Mirza’s caption has fans talking

Hyderabad: It seems like Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is still healing following her separation from former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and her social media posts prove that.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a radiant photo of herself flashing a wide smile. However, it was her introspective caption that piqued the curiosity of followers. “Oh, what a smile can hide,” she wrote, hinting at deeper emotions beneath her cheerful smile.

The post quickly went viral and fans flooded the comments with words of support. “Sending strength, healing, and peace,” one user commented, while another said, “The caption says it all. More power to you.” A third fan commented, “Nothing is more dangerous than a smile of a person who healed her wounds alone.”

Not just this, Sania Mirza also shared a message on her Instagram stories that seemed to carry a powerful message about her character. The post read, “Never regret being too kind, your reward is with Allah, not people.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who announced their divorce earlier this year, continue to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Recently, both parents celebrated Izhaan’s birthday in Dubai, though they hosted separate celebrations. Each parent put in efforts to make the day memorable for their son.