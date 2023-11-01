What hackers can do with Aadhaar number: Lessons from old tweets

In 2018, Dr RS Sharma, the first Director General of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), challenged French hacker Baptiste Robert with the username @fs0c131y to demonstrate how he could be harmed using his Aadhaar number. This tweet has recently resurfaced on Twitter, following history’s largest data breach of 81 crore citizens’ Aadhaar details.

Baptiste Robert has been questioning the Government of India about the security of Aadhaar and how it can be breached easily, while the government kept calling it safe.

“My Aadhaar number is 7621 7768 2740. Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!” Dr RS Sharma said.

The hacker posted a phone number linked with the Aadhaar card and declared that he was using the phone number of his secretary. Then, the hacker posted a personal picture of the bureaucrat and said, “I supposed this is your wife or daughter next to you.”

The hacker also posted his PAN number and said no bank account is linked to his Aadhaar number. “People managed to get your personal address, dob and your alternate phone number. I stop here, I hope you will understand why make your #Aadhaar number public is not a good idea,” he posted.

On October 31, the news that the Personal data of over 81.5 crore people is for sale on the darknet surfaced. The data was allegedly sourced from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It not only shows the Aadhaar Number but also the full name, age, father’s name, phone number, passport number, and complete address.