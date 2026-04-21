Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, two others arrested in Mumbai road rage assault

The incident occurred on Saturday night after a car splashed water on the one of the relatives of the former cricketer.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:56 pm IST
Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, along with two others, detained over Mumbai road rage assault case.
Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan

Mumbai: Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law and two others, including a relative, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a road rage case in Mumbai after his car splashed water on them, police said on Tuesday, April 21.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and needed treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Hirabai Compound in Mazgaon when water accumulated on a road splashed onto Shoaib Khan, a relative of the former cricketer, after a car driven by one Yusuf Khan passed through the puddle. This led to a verbal altercation followed by a physical assault.

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An enraged Shoaib Khan hit the car with a wooden stick. Soon, his other relatives, including the former cricketer’s father-in-law, Khalid Khan, joined the fight.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and apprehended Khalid Khan and two others.

Yusuf Khan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital, a police official said.

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An FIR has been registered at Byculla police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Shoib Khan, Khalid Khan and others.

Police examined CCTV footage in the area and recorded statements of witnesses, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:56 pm IST

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