Zakir Naik publicly apologises for PIA comment, faces more backlash in Pakistan

Islamabad: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher, on Friday, October 11 apologised for his recent remarks on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) even as his controversial statements during the ongoing tour of Pakistan continue to draw severe criticism from people all over the country.

Earlier this week, a video of Naik went viral on social media, in which he was seen ridiculing PIA for levying excess baggage charges while travelling to Pakistan last month.

“I was coming to Pakistan. Our luggage was 1000kg. I spoke to the PIA CEO. The station manager told me that he would do anything for me. I replied, ‘I have 500 kg to 600 kg extra luggage.’ He offered me a 50 percent discount. I made it clear to him to give it for free or leave it,” Naik said during one of his lectures in Karachi.

“I am let off for free in India as they waive 1000-2000 kg on seeing me. And here, in Pakistan, where I am a guest of the government and ‘state guest’ is stamped on my visa, the CEO is offering me a 50 per cent discount. I felt so disappointed. I told them I do not want your discount… I feel bad but this is the truth, this is the state of affairs in Pakistan,” he had added.

Naik’s comments did not go down well with Pakistanis, including his radical followers.

“Whoever invited Zakir Naik, please don’t invite him again! PIA should’ve asked for FULL price though. No real Islamic preacher would ever ask for special treatment—or at the very least, they wouldn’t complain about it in public when they don’t get it!” a Pakistani content creator posted on X.

“This man Zakir Naik thinks 13-14 years old orphan girls are ‘khawateen’ (grown- ups) and he can’t share the stage with them. He publicly criticizes national airlines for denying luggage fee waiver, also says that women who choose to remain unmarried instead of becoming a second wife to someone are public property (bazaari). He also snubs a Pukhtun girl for asking a legit question about pedophilia. Despite all this, gained some more followers, and some brain-dead people are defending him, clearly we as a nation are MAGNET for arrogant people & women haters. State should invite reasonable people, we already have plenty of these roaming on the streets. Yeh Wrong Number Hai!” wrote Absa Komal, a journalist and a fighter for gender equality in Pakistan.

Realising that his comments have sparked a major backlash, Naik issued a public apology while insisting he had almost forgotten about it as his ultimate goal is to attain a “passport to paradise” instead of focusing on such worldly matters.

“If my words have caused discomfort to my Pakistani brothers, I sincerely apologise,” he told the audience during an event.

However, Naik – wanted by India on charges for spreading religious hate and extremism along with alleged involvement in money laundering cases – continues to face flak in Pakistan for promoting his jihadist mentality.

He has been courting controversy ever since his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport on September 30 along with his son Sheikh Fariq Zakir on a comprehensive tour of Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We truly don’t deserve someone like Zakir Naik, an ignorant, outdated, and extremist person who wouldn’t even fit in the Stone Age. If he’s your ideal, lock yourself up, or even a glance at a na-mahram will send you to hell,” a Pakistani social media influencer wrote on X Friday.

“I want to apologise that 15-20 years ago, due to my lack of knowledge and immaturity, I was very impressed by him. However, today I feel deeply ashamed, and I declare that Zakir Naik is just as vile and corrupt as other religious clerics,” he added.