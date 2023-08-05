10 Bollywood celebs who got featured on Times Square Billboard

Mumbai: In the glorious past, appearing on Times Square‘s massive billboard was a privilege reserved for celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. But times have changed, and anyone can now leave their mark on the iconic screen. Let’s look back at some of the notable Indian celebrities who have graced the Times Square billboard and learn how you, too, can realize your dream!

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Moment

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, was featured on a billboard in 2020, representing the emotions of millions of fans worldwide.

2. R Madhavan’s Proud Moment

In 2022, R Madhavan’s film trailer, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, lit up the billboard, delighting his devoted fans.

3. Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Despite the film’s mixed reviews, Salman Khan’s presence on the billboard in 2017 was a source of pride for his fans.

4. Priyanka Chopra’s Global Triumph

In 2021, Priyanka’s Matrix Resurrections poster took over Times Square, showcasing her global stardom.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Success

In 2021, the versatile actress made her mark with a billboard advertisement.

6. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Hit Song

The dynamic duo celebrated their success by displaying the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ on the billboard.

7. Thalapathy Vijay’s Birthday Surprise

This incredible honour was bestowed upon South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday in June 2023.

8. Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan was overjoyed to be featured on the billboard during his first visit to New York in 2023.

9. Sitara’s Proud Moment

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara, made her appearance memorable with her charitable act.

10. Tara Bhanushali’s Adorable Gift

Thanks to a thoughtful fan, Jay Bhanushali’s daughter, Tara, became the youngest Indian on the billboard.

How to Make Your Dream True to Reality Rent Your Own Billboard Space at Times Square

Affordability: For only USD 150 (approximately 12,399 INR), you can feature your photo, message, or birthday wish on the billboard.

That’s all! Your message will appear on the 31-foot-tall billboard above 1560 Broadway. It’s a great way to surprise loved ones or show your support for your favourite celebrity in the heart of New York City.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to have your name etched on the world-famous Times Square billboard!