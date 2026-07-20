10 IAS officers assigned to monitor Telangana monsoon

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Telangana government has appointed 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to monitor adverse conditions in the erstwhile districts.

The list of special officers includes Jayesh Ranjan for Hyderabad, Vikas Raj for Ranga Reddy, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka for Karimnagar, A Vani Prasad for Medak, Dr Yogita Rana for Nizamabad, Harichandana for Nalgonda, Ilambarithi K for Adilabad, A Sridevasena for Warangal, VP Gautham for Mahabubnagar and Anudeep Durisetty for Khammam.

According to government order 1067, the special officers will focus on weather conditions, including rainfall, water levels in reservoirs, groundwater levels, agriculture, drinking water availability and power supply.

The officers must visit their allotted districts on Monday, July 20, and assist the minister incharge to find solutions to the aforementioned challenges. Following the inspection, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a review meeting with the in charge ministers and the special officers.