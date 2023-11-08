10 Romantic photos of Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui has been winning audiences hearts with his entertaining and strategic stint in Bigg Boss 17. Beyond his gameplay, his personal life too has been under the spotlight as he often candidly shares insights about his family, previous marriage, and his current dating life.

Munawar is currently head-over-heels in love with social media influencer, vlogger, and actress Nazila Sitaishi. The couple officially declared their relationship in 2022 following Munawar’s victorious run in Lock Upp season 1.

In a recent heart-to-heart conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra, Munawar openly confirmed the seriousness of his relationship with Nazila.

From cozy selfies to candid shots filled with laughter, let’s have a look at the couple’s lovey-dovey pictures.

What’s your take on Munawar Faruqui’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.