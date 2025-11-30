11 killed, over 20 injured after two govt buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu

While one bus was travelling from Tiruppur to Karaikudi, another was headed from Karaikudi to Dindigul.

Published: 30th November 2025 7:00 pm IST|   Updated: 30th November 2025 9:10 pm IST
Atleast 11 people were killed after two Tail Nadu government busses collided head on on Sunday

At least 11 people were killed and 20 others injured after two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on near Vivekananda Polytechnic College in the Kummangudi area of Sivaganga district on Sunday evening, police said.

While one bus was travelling from Tiruppur to Karaikudi, another was headed from Karaikudi to Dindigul. According to a senior district police official, the dead involved eight women, two men and a child.

Locals rushed to the accident spot and helped pull several victims from the mangled buses.

The buses have been severely damaged, with the driver’s side of one completely torn apart. Videos captured bodies lined up on the road.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and grief over the accident and the loss of lives. The CM said he has directed the District Collector and Minister KR Periyakaruppan, the minister in-charge for the district, to render all help to the affected persons and ensure appropriate treatment to the injured.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs one lakh to those with serious injuries. The CM announced Rs 50,000 to persons with minor injuries.

