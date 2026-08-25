11 months stranded: Indian sailors at Abu Dhabi port seek return

Indian seafarers aboard the MV Sea Star 2 have been stranded at Mina Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi for 11 months, with the Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) seeking their immediate repatriation and payment of pending wages.

In a post on X on Tuesday, August 25, FSUI said the seafarers had not received wages for the past five months. The union also alleged that the vessel’s owner had deducted visa and travel expenses from payments made to the crew earlier.

FSUI further alleged that the seafarers’ documents were under the control of the port authority and called for their urgent sign-off and repatriation. The union said the crew was seeking full payment of outstanding wages and an immediate return to India.

The union urged the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Shipping and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to intervene. It also called on the International Transport Workers’ Federation to assist the seafarers.

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Indian embassy says repatriation efforts under way

In response to the post on X, the Embassy of India in the UAE said it was closely following up with local authorities on the welfare and early repatriation of Indian seafarers aboard the vessel.

The embassy said seven seafarers had already been repatriated and that efforts were under way for the safe and early repatriation of those still aboard.

The embassy’s update comes as FSUI presses for the remaining crew to be brought home and for their wage claims to be addressed.

The MV Sea Star 2 is an oil products tanker. The Directorate General of Shipping has previously dealt with complaints involving Indian seafarers aboard the vessel, including allegations concerning abandonment and unpaid salaries.