12 held for selling ‘Chinese Manja’ worth Rs 1.88 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 12 people were arrested on Friday, January 16, for selling “Chinese Manja” worth Rs 1.88 lakh in Hyderabad and the police seized 162 bobbins from them.

Five persons arrested in Kachiguda

The Kachiguda police arrested five persons. The accused were identified as Nomula Santosh Kumar, 26, a resident of Kachiguda, Nomula Pushpa, 35, a Kirana shop owner and resident of Kachiguda; Lalith Singh, 39, a businessman and resident of Mangalhat; Kashiram Singh, 38, a private employee and resident of Dhoolpet; Om Prakash Singh, 45, a carpenter and a resident of Mangalhat.

Also Read Hyderabad teen attacked during Puranapul violence lodges complaint

Another accused identified as Kapil, 35, a Ganesh idol maker is absconding. Based on a tip off, the Kachiguda police apprehended Santosh and Pushpa at Mothi Market and seized 51 bobbins of “Chinese Manja” from them.

Santosh revealed that he purchased the Chinese Manja from Lalith. The Kachiguda police arrested Lalith from his residence in Mangalhat and seized 35 bobbins of “Chinese Manja” from the accused. Lalit confessed that he purchased the manja from Delhi.

In Gandhinagar division, four accused identified as Prashant, 20, a student and resident of Kavadiguda; Akhil, 19, a resident of Gandhinagar; Pavan,19, a resident of Kavadiguda, Deepak, 20, a resident of Dhoolpet were arrested and eight bobbins worth Rs 10,000 were seized from them. Another accused Shiva Raj is absconding.

Osmania University division

In Osmania University division, one person identified as K Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jummerath, bazaar was arrested and 48 bobbins worth Rs 72,000 were seized from him. Two other accused identified as Charan and Rajesh are absconding.

All the accused were booked under sections 223,125 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 5 and 15 of Environmental Protection Act.