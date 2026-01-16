Hyderabad teen attacked during Puranapul violence lodges complaint

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man, Shaik Amaan, who was attacked during violence at Puranapul in Hyderabad, lodged a complaint on Thursday, January 15.

In the complaint, he mentioned that on the night of January 14, 2026, he was returning home from a friend’s function with a companion. As he rode his Activa scooter near Puranapul Darwaza Circle, unidentified individuals suddenly blocked the road and began indiscriminately pelting stones. One stone struck the back of his head, and another hit him above his right eyebrow, causing bleeding injuries. In the ensuing chaos and panic, he also lost his mobile phone, an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

His Activa scooter damaged

The attack escalated when the assailants poured petrol on his parked Activa scooter and set it ablaze.

Bystanders at the location acted quickly to extinguish the fire, but the vehicle was significantly damaged.

The miscreants also damaged other vehicles on the road at that time.

Medical treatment

Suffering from physical injuries, mental trauma, and financial loss from the damaged vehicle and lost phone, the victim first went to Osmania General Hospital for medical treatment.

Following his treatment, he filed a complaint at the Kamatipura Police Station on January 15, 2026. He has stated that the persons involved are unknown to him and has requested that legal action be taken against them for their serious offences.

Hyderabad’s Puranapul violence

Ten people, including an inspector and a few constables, were injured in the stone pelting, and several vehicles were damaged late on Wednesday, January 14, night.

Trouble started after unidentified persons tore a flexi at the Puranapul temple. Following the incident, a crowd gathered and raised slogans, triggering tension.

They attacked a nearby shrine of another community and vandalised the graves. They also damaged a religious flag. The mob set a two-wheeler afire and damaged a few other vehicles, bringing traffic to a halt at the busy intersection on the banks of the Musi river.

The mob also resorted to stone pelting, injuring police personnel. There was also a clash between two groups.