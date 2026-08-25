13 students fall ill after breakfast at govt school in Khammam

Khammam District Medical Health Officer D Rama Rao said, "On being alerted, our health team inspected the kitchen and water source of the school and found the conditions to be satisfactory."

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Students being treated at hospital in Khammam
Students being treated at hospital in Khammam

Hyderabad: At least 13 students fell ill after having breakfast at a government school in Telangana’s Khammam district on Monday, August 24.

The incident occurred at the school in Marlapadu village of Vemsoor mandal, where students complained of stomachache and vomiting. Videos shared on social media showed the students being treated at a government hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khammam District Medical Health Officer D Rama Rao said, “On Monday, the students complained of nausea and vomiting and were shifted to the hospital. On being alerted, our health team inspected the kitchen and water source of the school and found the conditions to be satisfactory.”

Subhan Bakery

Rao alleged that students might have consumed some food at home on Sunday, which reacted on Monday.

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